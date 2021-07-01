Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela fell during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Bucks officially announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Giannis hyperextended his knee in Tuesday’s Game 4 matchup against the Hawks. Fortunately for the Bucks, the MRI came back with no structural damage in his left knee.

The timetable for Giannis’ return is still unknown.

Tip-off for Game 5 between the Hawks and Bucks is at 7:30 p.m. in Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

