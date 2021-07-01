Gov. Walz signs budget into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget is officially signed and delivered by Gov. Tim Walz Thursday morning.

Lawmakers avoided a government shutdown by passing several omnibus bills late into yesterday evening.

According to the governor’s office, the latest biennium budget includes the largest formula increase for education funding in 15 years, allocating $1.2 billion over the next four years. The budget includes funding to make evidenced-based suicide prevention training available statewide to K-12 educators and school administrators, and he has dedicated federal funds for school-linked mental health services for students and school staff. $2.5 million to support mental health awareness and services at colleges and universities across Minnesota. $75 million of the state’s flexible American Rescue Plan funds will be allocated to provide academic enrichment and mental health support this summer and beyond for Minnesota’s students, families, educators, communities, and schools.

Small businesses affected by the pandemic will see $70 million in relief across the state. The budget invests $80 million through statewide grants to address economic development and redevelopment needs that have developed over the past year. According to the governor’s office, funds will be available as grants and loan guarantees and awards will prioritize projects that will have the greatest regional economic impact including increasing the local tax base and leveraging non-state funds.

$250 million in direct financial support will go to essential frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic. A nine-member working group will make recommendations about who is eligible for this support by September 6, 2021.

$597 million is being used to support child care businesses and improve accessibility. The budget updates the maximum child care assistance rates for child care providers, which increases access to affordable, quality child care and reduces out-of-pocket costs for families. Additionally, the budget includes over $304 million for direct payments to child care providers to help stabilize their businesses and $22.5 million for revitalization grants for child care facilities. $6 million in the budget will be used for technical assistance to help providers reopen or start-up, as well as business training to help providers retool after the pandemic. Innovation grants totaling $200,000 will test strategies to help family child care providers collectively achieve economies of scale.

The budget also includes $6 million for training, higher education, and retention grants to help individuals obtain the professional development they need to enter and stay in the child care field. The budget also includes $8 million in child care investments through the Department of Employment and Economic Development Local Community Child Care Grant Program, including $5 million for the existing program and an additional $3 million for the Minnesota Investment Foundations to use for its regional work in developing additional child care options.

