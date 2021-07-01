Advertisement

Inpatient rehab hospital coming to HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire

HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There will be a new hospital within Eau Claire’s HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.

The hospital is partnering with Encompass Health Corporation to set up an inpatient rehab hospital.

The facility will have 36 beds and offer physical, occupational and speech therapies as well as 24-hour nursing care and physician visits.

Sacred Heart President and CEO Andy Barth says the focus of the facility is getting patients back to a normal way of life.

“It’s going to mean that together, we can deliver better outcomes. Encompass does great work across the country, delivering high-quality care. So, it helps us stay on the top-notch edge of what patients need for inpatient rehab services,” said Barth.

The new rehab hospital will replace Sacred Heart’s current 24-bed inpatient unit.

Plans are for the facility to open in the summer of 2022.

