Advertisement

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to remove father as conservator

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Los Angeles Superior Court judge refused to remove Britney Spears’ father as conservator of her $60 million estate Wednesday.

The decision was not a result of her testimony last week where she complained she has been forced to perform and take medication against her will.

Rather, it was a denial for a request Spears’ attorney filed in November to add the Bessemer Trust Company to serve as co-conservator alongside the singer’s father.

Part of that request was to also remove James Spears. He shares control over her estate with Bessemer Trust.

Britney Spears’ attorney is reportedly planning to file a petition to dissolve the 13-year conservatorship altogether.

Her attorneys made two filings Wednesday asking the judge to investigate the allegations she made during her testimony.

The next hearing in the case is set for July 14.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said a pilot and plane are missing after not arriving in New...
Pilot found dead after taking off from Clark Co.
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
54-year-old man dead after rollover motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co. Wednesday
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/1/21)
U-Pick Berry Season Kicks Off (7/1/21) Part 2
U-Pick Berry Season Kicks Off (7/1/21) Part 2
U-Pick Berry Season Kicks Off (7/1/21) Part 1
U-Pick Berry Season Kicks Off (7/1/21) Part 1
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, shows President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges