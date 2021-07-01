Advertisement

Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago...
Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin judge says a woman convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character in 2014 can be released from a mental health facility.

Nineteen-year-old Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago Mental Health Institute, arguing she was no longer a threat to anyone.

Bohren agreed during a hearing Thursday and ordered her released, pending preparation of a release plan. He gave state officials 60 days to draw up the plan.

Weier will be held at the facility at least until a Sept. 10 hearing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
54-year-old man dead after rollover motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co. Wednesday
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

Minnesota’s COVID-19 Recovery Budget is officially signed and delivered by Gov. Tim Walz...
Gov. Walz signs budget into law
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/1/21)
Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals.
2 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Co. Wednesday