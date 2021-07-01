Advertisement

Keeping pets calm through the holiday weekend

More pets go missing during the Fourth of July weekend than any other time during the year.
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -Pops of color and loud booms, fireworks can scare our furry friends. As we prepare for the upcoming holiday weekend, an area humane society has some tips to help your pets stay calm.

According to the American Kennel Club, more pets are reported missing during the Fourth of July weekend than during any other time of the year.

Getting their exercise in and putting them in a safe space are some of the things the Dunn County Humane Society said can help keep your pet calm over the holiday.

Pets can read your emotions, so if you stay calm, it can help them be calm too.

Lynette Bryant-Thompson is the shelter manager at the Dunn County Humane Society. She said some of your pets’ favorite things can help them cope too.

“Music will help kind of muffle out the noise and then just treats and toys,” Bryant-Thompson said. “We like to stick a Kong with peanut butter in the freezer-- takes them a longer time to get it all gone, and then petting your animal and making them feel okay.”

Before the holiday weekend, Bryant-Thompson said if your pet does have a microchip, make sure all your contact information is up to date. Check to see if it has the right phone number and address, so you can get reunited with your pet should they run away.

If your pet doesn’t have a microchip, but you are interested in getting them one, you can make an appointment with the Dunn County Humane Society. It also will be hosting a lower cost microchipping event this fall.

