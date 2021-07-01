Advertisement

LADCO survey gauging pandemic’s impact on businesses

LADCO is asking businesses to respond to its Business Climate Survey
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse organization is looking to hear from businesses on how the pandemic has affected them.

The La Crosse Area Development Corporation (LADCO) is going through the responses of a business climate survey to see how businesses in the area are faring.

LADCO Economic Development Coordinator Sam Bachmeier says 53 total businesses have responded so far, representing more than 10,400 employees.

Bachmeier says workforce issues have been a common problem among the businesses, as well as a lack of child care options for working families.

“For one, it’s incredibly expensive, and two, it’s just incredibly hard to find right now,” Bachmeier detailed.

Bachmeier says the need for additional infrastructure investments also stood out as a trend throughout the responses.

Specifically, some businesses don’t have adequate broadband to connect with customers and partners.

Others need infrastructure investments that include new loading docks or more space.

Bachmeier says it’s clear that no matter what type of business responds, every industry has been affected in some way by the pandemic.

“The impacts are felt differently from retail, to manufacturing, to health care, education and so on,” Bachmeier listed. “The overwhelming similarity is that everybody has felt an impact, it’s just how that impact is felt differently.”

LADCO is still accepting survey responses, and Bachmeier is encouraging as many different businesses to respond as possible.

