Local lawmakers talk about proposed state budget

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin state budget is heading to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk.

Wednesday night, the State Senate passed the bill on a 23-9 vote, with most support coming from Republicans.

Evers, a Democrat, must decide how to proceed. His options include signing bill, vetoing the entire thing or using his line-item veto power to strike some parts of the proposal while allowing others to become law. He has six days to make his decision. Vetoing the entire bill could put $2.3 billion in federal funds at risk.

Following Wednesday’s vote approving the bill, Republican lawmakers representing western Wisconsin hosted a press conference highlighting the proposed budget.

One prominent item they highlighted, tax cuts. The bill would cut state income and property taxes by about $3.4 billion.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, said people should start seeing more money in their paychecks soon as the budget would adjust how taxes are withheld.

“The withholding schedules will change and so they’ll see a difference in their paycheck pretty rapidly,” she said.

“I hope that that makes a difference for people. I’m not sure it makes a difference for everyone as it should. It should have been a more progressive tax cut but it is what it is. And again, it’s a budget that we’re going to build on,” State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said.

Smith was one of three Senate Democrats to vote in favor of the budget bill.

Despite voting for the bill, Smith said he hopes Evers makes changes using the line-item veto to improve the bill.

The senators did agree though they were happy to see the proposed budget include $15 million for mental health beds at HSHS Sacred Heart and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospitals.

“It provides grant funding for 22 more mental health beds,” Bernier said.

“It’s something that was long overdue,” Smith said. “I just hope that we can actually do more across the state.”

Evers moved the money allocated for the mental health beds two years ago to another facility.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.