Advertisement

Man identified in death at La Crosse park Monday

A 33-year-old man died in Joseph Houska Park overnight Monday.
A 33-year-old man died in Joseph Houska Park overnight Monday.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was found injured and who later died in a La Crosse Park Monday night is identified.

33-year-old Cameron X. Baker was found injured by responding law enforcement late Monday night at Joseph Houska Park, located on the north end of Isle La Plume west of La Crosse, and died shortly after.

La Crosse Police took 34-year-old David A. Pearson into custody Tuesday. According to the LCPD, Baker died due to injuries suffered in an altercation with Pearson. Pearson was taken into custody and jailed awaiting charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD at 608-782-7575 or to remain anonymous to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS. Information can be submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ via a mobile device. This is an active investigation, according to the LCPD.

La Crosse Police are investigating a death in Joseph Houska Park overnight Monday, June 28,...
La Crosse Police are investigating a death in Joseph Houska Park overnight Monday, June 28, 2021.(WEAU)

Victim in Houska Park Death Identified https://uqfh5.app.goo.gl/T5gx

Posted by City of La Crosse Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
54-year-old man dead after rollover motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co. Wednesday
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

More pets go missing during the Fourth of July weekend than any other time during the year.
Keeping pets calm through the holiday weekend
LADCO is asking businesses to respond to its Business Climate Survey
LADCO survey gauging pandemic’s impact on businesses
Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers sign the gaming compact amendment.
Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino
Fireworks
Fireworks may trigger PTSD