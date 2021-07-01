Man identified in death at La Crosse park Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was found injured and who later died in a La Crosse Park Monday night is identified.

33-year-old Cameron X. Baker was found injured by responding law enforcement late Monday night at Joseph Houska Park, located on the north end of Isle La Plume west of La Crosse, and died shortly after.

La Crosse Police took 34-year-old David A. Pearson into custody Tuesday. According to the LCPD, Baker died due to injuries suffered in an altercation with Pearson. Pearson was taken into custody and jailed awaiting charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LCPD at 608-782-7575 or to remain anonymous to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS. Information can be submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ via a mobile device. This is an active investigation, according to the LCPD.

La Crosse Police are investigating a death in Joseph Houska Park overnight Monday, June 28, 2021. (WEAU)

