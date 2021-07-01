Advertisement

Minnesota House debate bogs down on finishing $52B budget

The normal public area outside the Minnesota House was closed to the public ahead of the debate...
The normal public area outside the Minnesota House was closed to the public ahead of the debate in the House which is taking up the Public Safety Bill, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Legislature worked into the early hours Thursday in an effort to finish off a $52 billion, two-year budget.

The final remaining legislation was a tax bill that needed approval first in the House, then the Senate. The Senate on Wednesday evening passed the K-12 education funding bill 65-0 and sent it to Gov. Tim Walz. He hand-delivered the signed bill to Secretary of State Steve Simon, and signed three other budget bills, to avert the lingering threat of partial state government shutdown.

The House debate on the tax bill bogged down amid a partisan fight over the details of unwinding the governor’s emergency powers.

