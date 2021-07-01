Advertisement

Minnesota tops 200 traffic deaths, a 25% increase over 2020

FILE — Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date...
FILE — Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date to reach that mark since 2009, state officials said.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported its 200th traffic death for the year on Thursday, the earliest date to reach that mark since 2009, state officials said.

A total of 202 people have died on the roads since Jan. 1, compared to 148 at this time a year ago.

“Exactly halfway through 2021, and I’m at a loss for words. What is it going to take for drivers to understand the importance of driving smart?” asked Mike Hanson, state Office of Traffic Safety director. “Two hundred traffic fatalities by July 1 is just unacceptable.”

The fatalities include 142 motor vehicle occupants, 25 motorcyclists, 23 pedestrians and three bicyclists. Preliminary information shows 80 speed-related deaths, 46 unbelted motorist deaths, 45 alcohol-related deaths and five distracted-driving deaths.

“You’re at much greater risk of planning a funeral now than in the past because of what’s happening on our roads,” Hanson said. “We all need to drive smart to help protect each other while out on the roads.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

Dog ice cream social
Pet Food Plus hosts doggie ice cream social
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, blocks a shot attempted by Atlanta Hawks' John Collins,...
Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Doggie Ice Cream Social (7/1/21)
Doggie Ice Cream Social (7/1/21)
Vaccine is Best Protectant
Doctors: Vaccine is Best Protectant Against Delta Variant