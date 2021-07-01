Red Letter Grant empowers female owned businesses

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Supporting and empowering female entrepreneurs is the mission of the Red Letter Grant, a non-profit founded in 2017 by Becca Cooke.

“Our program really seeks to support folks who historically don’t get invested in and really that is a lot of women that we see on a state and also regional level so we are really trying to offer something unique that helps women get off on the right foot,” said Cooke, a small business owner herself. “This is really a hand to help them start their dream.”

Twice each year, grants are awarded to selected female business owners after being reviewed by a panel of judges.

“We really look for folks that have unique ideas that are going to serve their communities,” Cooke said.

Erin Johnson was one of four business owners to receive a $2,000 grant at a ceremony on Wednesday. She is the co-owner of an emerging accounting firm in Black River Falls, Integrity Audit and Tax.

“We felt like this was a great way to get in some initial capital funding for our business,” Johnson said it was great to see the support of so many female business leaders. “I think one of the things I have noticed about being a woman in business and a woman entrepreneur is that we just need that extra leg up, to connect with other women in the area and to show we are as knowledgeable and we can provide the same services.”

From accountants, to veterinarians to therapists, Cooke saw a record number of 28 women starting up a business apply for the funding.

“Which following a global pandemic you might be surprised but a lot of folks are still getting out there and are unafraid to take the plunge into entrepreneurship,” she said.

The grant is available to female entrepreneurs in ten western Wisconsin counties including Buffalo, Clark, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce, St. Croix, and Trempealeau. Grants are funded by donations and sponsors. For more information about the Red Letter Grant, click here.

