EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rice Lake Warriors baseball team makes their first trip to the state tournament since 1982 while the Baldwin-Woodville softball team searches for their second state championship.

Plus, the Eau Claire Memorial baseball team heads to state for their first time since 2008 while the Eau Claire Cavalies stay undefeated on the season.

