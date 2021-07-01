WAGNER TAILS: Jolly and Jumbo

DUNN & MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Cheerful, happy, bright - those are just some of the other words to describe a nine-week-old kitten named Jolly.

Jolly is full of kitten energy, she loves to play, she gets along well with cats of all ages, and not much scares this adventurous girl. When she isn’t playing, Jolly loves to be held and snuggled, especially while watching WEAU 13 News!

Jolly is currently living at Moses Ark Rescue with her littermates, who are also available for adoption. In fact, Moses Ark currently has 30 kittens from local farms in need of a home.

Click HERE to contact Moses Ark.

---

We can all relate to a pet who recently had a bad haircut. It happens! The good news, fur grows!

Jumbo is a six-year-old Great Pyrenees mix being fostered through Last Paw Rescue. He gets along great with other pets and with children, but he does appreciate his privacy during meal times.

Jumbo currently weighs around 60 pounds, and needs to gain some weight. His foster mom describes him as a gentle giant, and a bit of a Velcro dog because he always likes to be by her side.

If you have room in your heart and your home for this big guy, the love he shows in return will be just like his name -JUMBO!

Click HERE for a link to the adoption application.

