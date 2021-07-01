Oneida Nation, state agree to sports betting at casino

ONEIDA, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Nation will offer sports betting and event wagering at Oneida casinos and affiliate locations in Wisconsin if approved by federal officials.

Oneida Nation Chairman Tehassi Hill and Gov. Tony Evers made the announcement Thursday as they signed an amendment to the gaming compact.

Gov. Evers and Tribal leaders called it an “historic” moment. Oneida Casino will be the only casino in Wisconsin to offer sports betting.

“This collaboration has been a great testament to intergovernmental agencies working together. When Oneida engaged with the State of Wisconsin by signing our first gaming compact in 1991, 30 years ago, we were a reservation with a struggling but growing economy. Since that time we have grown tremendously and can provide a better quality of life for our Oneida people and those who live on and around our reservation,” said Chairman Hill. “We have been fortunate to be working toward recovery in our economy and move toward keeping a safe, professional gaming entertainment facility for Wisconsin travelers. Tourism is an important component of Wisconsin economy.”

Event wagering includes: nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts, and professional sporting events such as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball.

The gaming compact amendment does not allow for betting on Wisconsin college sports.

The amendment comes after months of negotiations between the Tribe and the Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Gaming. It now goes to the U.S. Department of Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs for a 45-day review.

Oneida Casino hopes to have sports betting ready for the start of football season.

Customers will be able to use kiosks and mobile wagering at select Oneida properties.

Oneida Casino plans on setting up a permanent sports betting lounge at the main casino.

