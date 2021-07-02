16-year-old hurt in rollover crash

BUFFALO CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old from Nelson was taken to a hospital Friday morning after a single vehicle crash.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. in the Township of Belvidere.

Authorities said the truck was heading southbound on State Highway 53 when the driver fell asleep, and lost control. The truck left the highway, rolled over and came to a stop in a cornfield.

The driver was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.