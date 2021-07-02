2.9 million eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Going into the holiday weekend, nearly 61% of adults (18 and up) in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
When all eligible Wisconsinites are included (12 to 17-year-olds) the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 47.2% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. This includes almost 1 in 4 kids 12 to 15; 1 in 3 kids ages 16 and 17, and 4 out of 5 senior adults 65 and up. Children under 12 aren’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine yet.
More than 50% of all eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or 2,932,340 people. 47.2% (2,748,738) of the eligible population has completed the vaccine series as of Friday.
Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group
- 12-15: 28.1% received a dose/22.5% completed
- 16-17: 37.1% received a dose/32.7% completed
- 18-24: 41.8% received a dose/37.6% completed
- 25-34: 47.0% received a dose/43.3% completed
- 35-44: 55.2% received a dose/51.6% completed
- 45-54: 57.0% received a dose/53.6% completed
- 55-64: 67.5% received a dose/64.1% completed
- 65+: 84.7% received a dose/81.5% completed
County Data
|County
|Adult: At least one dose
|Adult: completed vaccine series
|All Eligible: At least one dose
|All Eligible: completed vaccine series
|Barron
|53.9% (19,142)
|51.6% (18,332)
|43.4% (19,657)
|41.5% (18,760)
|Buffalo
|59.7% (6,184)
|57.8% (5,987)
|49.3% (6,430)
|47.6% (6,201)
|Chippewa
|56.6% (28,591)
|54.7% (27,615)
|45.8% (29,616)
|44% (28,455)
|Clark
|39% (9,571)
|37.4% (9,185)
|28.2% (9,800)
|26.9% (9,364)
|Dunn
|47.2% (17,217)
|45% (16,431)
|39.7% (18,009)
|37.7% (17,117)
|Eau Claire
|61.1% (51,067)
|59% (49,289)
|51.3% (53,684)
|49.3% (51,564)
|Jackson
|48.6% (7,847)
|46.6% (7,517)
|39.5% (8,156)
|37.6% (7,767)
|La Crosse
|66.1% (62,696)
|63.2% (59,984)
|56.4% (66,610)
|53.6% (63,307)
|Monroe
|49.7% (17,179)
|47.2% (16,318)
|39% (18,055)
|36.9% (17,049)
|Pepin
|52.1% (3,006)
|50.6% (2,918)
|43.2% (3,151)
|41.8% (3,049)
|Rusk
|39.6% (4,471)
|37.8% (4,270)
|32.2% (4,568)
|30.6% (4,343)
|Trempealeau
|67.7% (15,027)
|64.9% (14,407)
|52.9% (15,684)
|50.4% (14,951)
|Vernon
|58.4% (13,311)
|55.8% (12,734)
|45.4% (13,978)
|43.2% (13,310)
