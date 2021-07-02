Advertisement

2.9 million eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Going into the holiday weekend, nearly 61% of adults (18 and up) in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

When all eligible Wisconsinites are included (12 to 17-year-olds) the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 47.2% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. This includes almost 1 in 4 kids 12 to 15; 1 in 3 kids ages 16 and 17, and 4 out of 5 senior adults 65 and up. Children under 12 aren’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine yet.

More than 50% of all eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or 2,932,340 people. 47.2% (2,748,738) of the eligible population has completed the vaccine series as of Friday.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group

  • 12-15: 28.1% received a dose/22.5% completed
  • 16-17: 37.1% received a dose/32.7% completed
  • 18-24: 41.8% received a dose/37.6% completed
  • 25-34: 47.0% received a dose/43.3% completed
  • 35-44: 55.2% received a dose/51.6% completed
  • 45-54: 57.0% received a dose/53.6% completed
  • 55-64: 67.5% received a dose/64.1% completed
  • 65+: 84.7% received a dose/81.5% completed

County Data

CountyAdult: At least one doseAdult: completed vaccine seriesAll Eligible: At least one doseAll Eligible: completed vaccine series
Barron53.9% (19,142)51.6% (18,332)43.4% (19,657)41.5% (18,760)
Buffalo59.7% (6,184)57.8% (5,987)49.3% (6,430)47.6% (6,201)
Chippewa56.6% (28,591)54.7% (27,615)45.8% (29,616)44% (28,455)
Clark39% (9,571)37.4% (9,185)28.2% (9,800)26.9% (9,364)
Dunn47.2% (17,217)45% (16,431)39.7% (18,009)37.7% (17,117)
Eau Claire61.1% (51,067)59% (49,289)51.3% (53,684)49.3% (51,564)
Jackson48.6% (7,847)46.6% (7,517)39.5% (8,156)37.6% (7,767)
La Crosse66.1% (62,696)63.2% (59,984)56.4% (66,610)53.6% (63,307)
Monroe49.7% (17,179)47.2% (16,318)39% (18,055)36.9% (17,049)
Pepin52.1% (3,006)50.6% (2,918)43.2% (3,151)41.8% (3,049)
Rusk39.6% (4,471)37.8% (4,270)32.2% (4,568)30.6% (4,343)
Trempealeau67.7% (15,027)64.9% (14,407)52.9% (15,684)50.4% (14,951)
Vernon58.4% (13,311)55.8% (12,734)45.4% (13,978)43.2% (13,310)

