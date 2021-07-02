2.9 million eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -Going into the holiday weekend, nearly 61% of adults (18 and up) in Wisconsin are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

When all eligible Wisconsinites are included (12 to 17-year-olds) the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said 47.2% of Wisconsinites are fully vaccinated. This includes almost 1 in 4 kids 12 to 15; 1 in 3 kids ages 16 and 17, and 4 out of 5 senior adults 65 and up. Children under 12 aren’t eligible for any COVID-19 vaccine yet.

More than 50% of all eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or 2,932,340 people. 47.2% (2,748,738) of the eligible population has completed the vaccine series as of Friday.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group

12-15: 28.1% received a dose/22.5% completed

16-17: 37.1% received a dose/32.7% completed

18-24: 41.8% received a dose/37.6% completed

25-34: 47.0% received a dose/43.3% completed

35-44: 55.2% received a dose/51.6% completed

45-54: 57.0% received a dose/53.6% completed

55-64: 67.5% received a dose/64.1% completed

65+: 84.7% received a dose/81.5% completed

County Data

County Adult: At least one dose Adult: completed vaccine series All Eligible: At least one dose All Eligible: completed vaccine series Barron 53.9% (19,142) 51.6% (18,332) 43.4% (19,657) 41.5% (18,760) Buffalo 59.7% (6,184) 57.8% (5,987) 49.3% (6,430) 47.6% (6,201) Chippewa 56.6% (28,591) 54.7% (27,615) 45.8% (29,616) 44% (28,455) Clark 39% (9,571) 37.4% (9,185) 28.2% (9,800) 26.9% (9,364) Dunn 47.2% (17,217) 45% (16,431) 39.7% (18,009) 37.7% (17,117) Eau Claire 61.1% (51,067) 59% (49,289) 51.3% (53,684) 49.3% (51,564) Jackson 48.6% (7,847) 46.6% (7,517) 39.5% (8,156) 37.6% (7,767) La Crosse 66.1% (62,696) 63.2% (59,984) 56.4% (66,610) 53.6% (63,307) Monroe 49.7% (17,179) 47.2% (16,318) 39% (18,055) 36.9% (17,049) Pepin 52.1% (3,006) 50.6% (2,918) 43.2% (3,151) 41.8% (3,049) Rusk 39.6% (4,471) 37.8% (4,270) 32.2% (4,568) 30.6% (4,343) Trempealeau 67.7% (15,027) 64.9% (14,407) 52.9% (15,684) 50.4% (14,951) Vernon 58.4% (13,311) 55.8% (12,734) 45.4% (13,978) 43.2% (13,310)

