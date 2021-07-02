Advertisement

Burnes cruises, Brewers top Bucs for 9th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Corbin Burnes went beyond seven innings for the first time in the majors, helping the Milwaukee Brewers match their longest winning streak in seven years with a 7-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The NL Central-leading Brewers have won nine in a row for the first time since April 4-13, 2014, outscoring opponents 66-23 during the streak. Burnes allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts in a career-high 7 1/3 innings. He lasted seven innings twice before in the majors, once this season against the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez, right, blocks a shot attempted by Atlanta Hawks' John Collins,...
Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead
Old Abes at state
Eau Claire Memorial baseball makes their first trip to state since 2008
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is helped off the court after he and Atlanta Hawks'...
Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals
Rice Lake heads to state for first time since 1982
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, June 30th