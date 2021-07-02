Advertisement

Doctors: Vaccine is best protectant against COVID-19 Delta variant

Delta Variant
Delta Variant(MGN, NIAID / CC BY 2.0)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 runs rampant across the globe, health officials are sharing mixed messages on whether to keep masking up.

In the U.S., the CDC says vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask.

However because of the highly contagious strain of COVID-19, The World Health Organization, which makes global recommendations, says people should continue to wear a mask, even after they are fully vaccinated.

“The reason for that is most likely related to the observation that in other parts of the world the percentage of those vaccinated is much less,” explained Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. “If we see the Delta variant cause significant increases in cases like we have seen in certain pockets like Missouri, we may see the CDC recommend different things as well and they may recommend masking more frequently.”

Doctor Melms said concern over the Delta variant reaffirms the importance of getting a shot.

“It is inevitable that a virus will mutate if it has a reservoir to replicate it, so what we want to do with the vaccine is reduce the size of that reservoir. By reducing the number of unvaccinated people we reduce the amount of circulating virus,” he said. “We have plenty of vaccine available and there is no reason in Wisconsin not to get vaccinated,”

He said it is concerning to see so many people in the state go unvaccinated and hopes news of the Delta variant can change some peoples’ minds.

In Eau Claire County, Health Department Director Lieske Giese is monitoring the progression of the Delta variant, as just close to 50% of the county’s population has been vaccinated.

“We are fortunate that right now we are not seeing a spike but we are watching what is happening in the U.K. and India and other spaces with variant strain and it is something of concern,” she said.

Health officials say so far, the vaccines are effective and the best protection against the Delta variant.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.
Photo of Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office unmarked vehicle
Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office clears up rumor about fake officer
(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
Durand woman drowns in Chippewa River
It’s the second $1 million-winning ticket sold in Wisconsin this year. (File Photo)
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold by Kwik Trip in Altoona

Latest News

Heat and air quality issues continue through the July 4th weekend.
No parking areas for Sunday’s “Fireworks Extravaganza” in Eau Claire
Old Abes Fall in First Trip to State Since 2008 (7/1/21)
Old Abes Fall in First Trip to State Since 2008 (7/1/21)
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Local lawmakers talk about proposed state budget
Old Abes at state
Eau Claire Memorial baseball makes their first trip to state since 2008