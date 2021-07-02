Doctors: Vaccine is best protectant against COVID-19 Delta variant

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the Delta variant of COVID-19 runs rampant across the globe, health officials are sharing mixed messages on whether to keep masking up.

In the U.S., the CDC says vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask.

However because of the highly contagious strain of COVID-19, The World Health Organization, which makes global recommendations, says people should continue to wear a mask, even after they are fully vaccinated.

“The reason for that is most likely related to the observation that in other parts of the world the percentage of those vaccinated is much less,” explained Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer for Marshfield Clinic Health System. “If we see the Delta variant cause significant increases in cases like we have seen in certain pockets like Missouri, we may see the CDC recommend different things as well and they may recommend masking more frequently.”

Doctor Melms said concern over the Delta variant reaffirms the importance of getting a shot.

“It is inevitable that a virus will mutate if it has a reservoir to replicate it, so what we want to do with the vaccine is reduce the size of that reservoir. By reducing the number of unvaccinated people we reduce the amount of circulating virus,” he said. “We have plenty of vaccine available and there is no reason in Wisconsin not to get vaccinated,”

He said it is concerning to see so many people in the state go unvaccinated and hopes news of the Delta variant can change some peoples’ minds.

In Eau Claire County, Health Department Director Lieske Giese is monitoring the progression of the Delta variant, as just close to 50% of the county’s population has been vaccinated.

“We are fortunate that right now we are not seeing a spike but we are watching what is happening in the U.K. and India and other spaces with variant strain and it is something of concern,” she said.

Health officials say so far, the vaccines are effective and the best protection against the Delta variant.

