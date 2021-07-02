Family and the Fourth: Assisted living residents get to celebrate with loved ones this year

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Residents at a local assisted living facility were able to throw a Fourth of July bash while also spending some much needed time with their families.

For the first time since the pandemic, Care Partners in Altoona opened their doors for their residents’ friends and family, and there was no better way to celebrate the occasion than by hosting a Fourth of July party.

Executive Director for Care Partners Assisted Living Amanda Wagner said it was a great way for everyone to come together.

“We just opened our doors on July 1st to an open door policy,” Wagner said. “Still gotta wear a mask inside, um, you know for the residents sake. We’re ready to get back with our families and enjoy life again.”

The event had traditional Fourth of July food. There were also mini horses to cheer up residents and games for young kids to enjoy.

