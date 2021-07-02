Advertisement

Fourth of July celebrations return to the Chippewa Valley

Cities across the Chippewa Valley are gearing up for the holiday weekend.
Cities across the Chippewa Valley are gearing up for the holiday weekend.(WEAU)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Looking for a way to celebrate America’s birthday?

Cities across the Chippewa Valley will be hosting events this Fourth of July weekend after many events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews spent Friday getting Cinder City Park ready for Saturday’s celebration.

Altoona Recreation Manager Debra Goldbach said the event begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until the city’s fireworks end around 10:30 p.m.

“We will have live music provided by the Big Deaks at 5:30 p.m. going until 9:45 p.m.,” Goldbach said. “We will have kids zone with inflatables from Rock ‘n’ Roll to go... we have a cribbage tournament that registration starts at 5:30 p.m. if you’re not already registered. Tournament starts at 6 p.m.”

The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10 p.m.

Goldbach said the event is free, but some of the activities will cost money.

For people who would rather spend their Saturday night indoors, the Rassbach museum and Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie is hosting a dinner and movie night showing The Sandlot.

Executive Director Melissa Kneeland said the museum will open free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the movie night begins.

“Kind of a beat the heat idea that you can come inside and have a meal, watch the show and then after the movie’s over, you can come outside, explore beautiful Wakanda Park and get ready to see the fireworks over Lake Menomin,” Kneeland said.

She said the movie is free, but people will have to pay for a hot dog or pulled pork meal.

The fireworks are set to begin at dusk.

Both Kneeland and Goldbach agree it’s great to be back celebrating America’s birthday after having to forgo last year’s party.

“We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to the museum,” Kneeland said. “It’s been a hard year, and we are just so ready for people to come in.”

“It is super exciting to be back inviting people to the park to be together to just celebrate Independence Day,” Goldbach said.

A July Fourth celebration that is sure to brighten spirits for many after a grim year.

The SandBar and Grill is also putting on a fireworks show over Lake Wissota Saturday night at dusk.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals.
2 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Co. Wednesday
Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago...
Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

Latest News

WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
2.9 million eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
La Crosse's homeless population has been gathering at Houska Park among other areas
Houska Park death emphasizes need for homeless help
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit
Accident
16-year-old hurt in rollover crash
Skywarn 13 Forecast at FOUR (7/2/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast at FOUR (7/2/21)