Fourth of July celebrations return to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Looking for a way to celebrate America’s birthday?

Cities across the Chippewa Valley will be hosting events this Fourth of July weekend after many events were canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crews spent Friday getting Cinder City Park ready for Saturday’s celebration.

Altoona Recreation Manager Debra Goldbach said the event begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until the city’s fireworks end around 10:30 p.m.

“We will have live music provided by the Big Deaks at 5:30 p.m. going until 9:45 p.m.,” Goldbach said. “We will have kids zone with inflatables from Rock ‘n’ Roll to go... we have a cribbage tournament that registration starts at 5:30 p.m. if you’re not already registered. Tournament starts at 6 p.m.”

The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 10 p.m.

Goldbach said the event is free, but some of the activities will cost money.

For people who would rather spend their Saturday night indoors, the Rassbach museum and Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie is hosting a dinner and movie night showing The Sandlot.

Executive Director Melissa Kneeland said the museum will open free to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. before the movie night begins.

“Kind of a beat the heat idea that you can come inside and have a meal, watch the show and then after the movie’s over, you can come outside, explore beautiful Wakanda Park and get ready to see the fireworks over Lake Menomin,” Kneeland said.

She said the movie is free, but people will have to pay for a hot dog or pulled pork meal.

The fireworks are set to begin at dusk.

Both Kneeland and Goldbach agree it’s great to be back celebrating America’s birthday after having to forgo last year’s party.

“We are so excited to be welcoming everyone back to the museum,” Kneeland said. “It’s been a hard year, and we are just so ready for people to come in.”

“It is super exciting to be back inviting people to the park to be together to just celebrate Independence Day,” Goldbach said.

A July Fourth celebration that is sure to brighten spirits for many after a grim year.

The SandBar and Grill is also putting on a fireworks show over Lake Wissota Saturday night at dusk.

