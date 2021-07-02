Advertisement

Gableman will get $44K to lead GOP’s election investigation

Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Burlington)(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to pay former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman $44,000 to lead a probe of 2020 presidential election results in Wisconsin.

Vos announced in May that he plans to hire three retired police officers to review the election.

He announced at the Republican state convention last weekend that Gableman will oversee their efforts. Assembly officials on Friday released a contract between Vos and Gableman that will pay Gableman $11,000 per month between July and October.

The Legislative Audit Bureau also is looking into 2020 election procedures, even though there’s no evidence of widespread fraud.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure
Reported crash near Cadott
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Cadott
Accident
16-year-old hurt in rollover crash
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble

Latest News

4th of July Travel 7/2/2021
4th of July Travel 7/2/2021
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads This Weekend (7/2/21)
Heavy Traffic Expected on Roads This Weekend (7/2/21)
Houska Park Death Emphasizes Need for Homeless Help
Houska Park Death Emphasizes Need for Homeless Help
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 126