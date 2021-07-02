Advertisement

Health Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting people of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

This was at Fantastic Sam’s on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

The possible exposures happened on June 23, 28, 29 and July 1.

If you were at Fantastic Sam’s during these times and have COVID-19 symptoms, you’re asked to get tested.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.
Plane crashes in Clark County on June 30, 2021
Aircraft, body of pilot found in Clark County
Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash and taken to area hospitals.
2 people injured after 2-vehicle crash in Trempealeau Co. Wednesday
Anissa Weier asked Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren to release her from the Winnebago...
Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

Latest News

Assisted Living Throws 4th of July Party
Care Partners Assisted Living Throws 4th of July Party
WEAU Coronavirus continued coverage
2.9 million eligible Wisconsinites have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
La Crosse's homeless population has been gathering at Houska Park among other areas
Houska Park death emphasizes need for homeless help
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit