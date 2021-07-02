Health Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting people of a potential COVID-19 exposure.

This was at Fantastic Sam’s on North Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

The possible exposures happened on June 23, 28, 29 and July 1.

If you were at Fantastic Sam’s during these times and have COVID-19 symptoms, you’re asked to get tested.

