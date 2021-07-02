How to keep yourself out of the ER this holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Barbeques and fireworks, things people use to celebrate the Fourth of July, but officials are warning of the risks for injuries that lead most people to the ER.

According to this report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, over 15,000 firework-related injuries were treated at hospitals across the U.S. in 2020. Most of those injuries happened during or around the Fourth of July.

Aspirus ER Staff Physician Dr. Chellian said, “you just can never predict what’s going to happen with fireworks.”

Frontline responders and safety officials warn people of the possible risks and injuries people can get when shooting off fireworks. “We see a lot of burns in the face and hands, a lot of them,” another Aspirus ER Staff Physician Dr. Asan said.

Those injuries can happen when fireworks aren’t being used properly or safely. “The most common injuries,” Dr. Asan said, “are related to the use of alcohol, drugs, with children, or simply inappropriate use of the fireworks.”

The two most common fireworks associated with these injuries-- firecrackers and bottle rockets. Firecrackers caused roughly 800 injuries. And bottle rockets, about 500.

Experts suggest wearing protective gear to help avoid some injuries. “Have a shield, face shield, work glasses to protect the eyes, and any other protective gear they might have, and the main thing is distance, distancing yourself from any of the fireworks you’re going to use,” Dr. Chellian said.

Another issue that may not cross your mind when lighting fireworks are fires. “Wisconsin is having drought-like conditions across most of the state. So it is a very real concern that an error in spark could cause fire problems,” ReadyWisconsin Spokesman Andrew Beckett said.

Wausau Firefighter Paramedic, Marlon Marks said to soak your fireworks after they’ve been used to prevent any fires from happening. “Over time, the sparks will fall down your asphalt shingle, they’ll trickle down your rain gutter, and an hour or two later, they’ll actually ignite the dry debris that’s in your rain gutters.”

The bottom line is safety. “Safety during any holiday weekend is important because people are out and about doing things they don’t normally do… and so there are a number of things you need to be aware of to make sure you stay safe,” Beckett said.

One thing every official highlighted, was to leave the firework displays to the professionals.

Firefighter Marks made the analogy between this story and texting and driving. He said no matter how many safety tips and PSA’s, people are still going to do what they want. But the purpose of this is to educate and warn people of the possible risks and injuries that fireworks can cause.

