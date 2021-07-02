Advertisement

Know before you go: Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks show

The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.(WEAU)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Fourth of July weekend is upon us, and fireworks will be launched from Plank Hill for the second year in a row Sunday night.

The City of Eau Claire has a few reminders before the celebration.

Several road closures in the East Hill neighborhood will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday. No one will be allowed to watch from Forrest Hill Cemetery.

Parks and Forestry Manager Steve Plaza said there are plenty of ways to watch the fireworks show.

“They’re going to set off a test rocket at 10 p.m., so people know where to look, and 10:05, the fireworks will begin,” Plaza said. “It’ll last about 20-25 minutes, and we’re asking everybody to view it from viewing areas throughout the town.”

For a full list of road closures and suggested viewing areas, click HERE.

Fireworks begin at 10:05 p.m., and if you can’t make the show, you can watch from the comfort of your own home on WEAU in our 10 p.m. newscast.

