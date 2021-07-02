No parking areas for Sunday’s “Fireworks Extravaganza” in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For a second straight year, Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks will be launched from Forest Hill Cemetery.

No one will be allowed inside Forest Hill Cemetery starting at 5 p.m. Sunday. WEAU will once again be your source for the “Fireworks Extravaganza” sponsored by Festival Foods.

WEAU 13 News at 10 p.m. Sunday night will include the approximately 20 minute fireworks display. The fireworks show will run from 10:05-10:27 p.m.

These are the boundaries of the NO PARKING area:

Main St. from Chauncey to Doty

Doty St. from Main to Marston Ave

Marston to Dodge

Dosge from Martson to Emery

Emery from Dodge to Huebsch

Huebsch Blvd. from Badger to Emery

Chauncey St. from Woodland to Hoover

Eau Claire fireworks no parking areas (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.