Peer-run respite program coming to La Crosse

(NBC15)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU)- Called Lighthouse, a center for people experiencing increased stress or symptoms related to mental health or substance use challenges, is set to open within the next year thanks to a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

These peer-run respite programs are staffed by people with their own experiences recovering from mental health or substance abuse problems.

Unlike recovery centers, people looking to stay at one of these centers must call ahead. They can stay for up to a week and are free to come and go during that time for school, work and other responsibilities.

Three other peer-run respite centers are already up and running in Wisconsin. The only other one in Western Wisconsin is Monarch House in Menomonie run by the Wisconsin Milkweed Alliance. It opened in 2015.

Since 2015, DHS funded respite programs have helped over 2,000 people. They also offer warmlines that provide support over the phone. Last year these warmlines took nearly 12,000 calls.

