Pet Food Plus hosts doggie ice cream social

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and it’s not just people enjoying a scoop or two.

Pet Food Plus in Eau Claire hosted a doogie ice cream social Thursday. Pups enjoyed free dishes of dog-friendly ice cream with a choice of maple bacon or vanilla flavor.

Employees at Pet Food Plus says there’s a difference between regular ice cream and pet-safe ice cream.

“The pet-safe ice cream is made with goat’s milk, which is ok for dogs and cats to ingest. Cows milk is not necessarily the best for them, because they can’t digest it like humans can. So, that’s why the milk that we have is made from goat’s milk, so it’s easily digestible for them. So, no upset stomachs,” said Pet Food Plus Marketing Manager Dori Friedemann.

