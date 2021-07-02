Virtual Rock the Riverfront event raises $27k for charities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three Chippewa Valley charities are splitting more than $25,000 thanks to Royal Credit Union’s virtual Rock the Riverfront event.

Participants of the event’s festivities received a free vote to decide how the money would be split. Votes could also be purchased for $2.

After the votes were totaled, the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls got 48% of the votes and will receive $15,000. In Eau Claire, the Chippewa Valley Theatre Guild received 38% of the votes and will get $7,500. The Northern Star Theatre Company in Rice Lake got 14% of the vote and is receiving $5,000.

More than 500 people participated in the Rock the Riverfront activities from the 10K, 2 mile, and half mile youth walk/run, chalk your walk and coloring contests, and the Classic Rock Hunt and Youth Rock Hunt.

Royal Credit Union also announced the winners of the runs and walks:

10K Male: Mickey Noone, 55 of Eau Claire

10K Female: Andrea Cronk, 24 of River Falls

2 Mile Male: Noah Sylvester, 13 of Eau Claire

2 Mile Female: Kimberly Blaine, 38 of Eau Claire

Half Mile Male: Ethan Miller, 8 of Eau Claire

Half Mile Female: Amelia Rohlik, 10 of Eau Claire

Next year’s event is set to take off on Saturday, June 25.

