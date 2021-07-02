Without Giannis, Bucks beat Hawks 123-112 for 3-2 lead
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Brook Lopez scored a playoff career-high 33 points and the Milwaukee Bucks withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence and beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-112 on Thursday to regain the lead in the Eastern Conference finals.
The Bucks own a 3-2 series edge and are one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.
Game 6 is Saturday in Atlanta. Each team was missing its biggest star as Antetokounmpo dealt with a hyperextended left knee and Atlanta’s Trae Young sat out a second straight game due to a bone bruise in his right foot.
