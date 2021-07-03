After-hours emergency vet clinic opens in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Allied emergency veterinary services opened in Eau Claire in mid June. It is an after-hours clinic that operates out of Westgate Animal Hospital from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. during the week. On weekends, they are open 24 hours starting Friday and ending Monday morning.

Founder and owner of Allied Emergency Veterinary Service is Doctor Kara Nelsen. She says her clinic and their services they provide have had a positive reaction.

“We have been very well received by both the community of clients and refereeing veterinarians,” Nelsen said. “We’ve been able to see patients that haven’t been able to get into their family vet or had emergencies or need emergency care.”

Karrie Connolly owns a dog who had an emergency, her dog had an abscess on her neck. Allied ER was there when she needed them.

“I saw it and I was freaking out,” Connolly said. “In stead of rushing to an emergency in Oakdale, Minnesota, I could call here in Eau Claire and they kind of talked me though it and let me know what’s going on.”

Allied also offers emergency assistance over the phone to help pet owner gage if they need to come in or not.

“If a client just had a question about you know something they did or what they’re see with their pet, they can always call and we can try and help them triage whether to no they need to be seen,” Nelsen said.

Nelsen never planned on opening her own clinic, but helping pets is her passion.

“When I graduate from vet school, emergency medicine was something I was interested in,” Nelsen said. “I’ve been doing it ever since graduation, which has been over 15 years.”

At the moment, Allied only has the resources to treat cats and dogs.

