DNR steps up enforcement of intoxicated boater laws for 4th of July weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources is reminding people using the state’s waterways to practice safe habits out on the water this holiday weekend.

With many opting to enjoy activities such as boating during the holiday weekend, the DNR is stepping up enforcement around the state to ensure safety for everyone on Wisconsin’s rivers, lakes, and other bodies of water.

One area of enforcement is a crackdown on intoxicated boaters. This weekend, law enforcement will be present to take part in Operation Dry Water, a national campaign designed to eliminate intoxicated operation of watercraft. Jake Holsclaw, Recreation Warden for the DNR, says there will be a major law enforcement presence on Wisconsin waters all weekend, so boaters should make sure that they have a sober driver, know boating regulations for their area, and keep life jackets on board.

“I can tell you nationwide and in our state there are gonna be a lot of warden recreation patrols, sheriff’s departments, police departments out arresting (intoxicated boaters) and getting them off the water,” Holsclaw said. “It could potentially save their life and save other peoples lives.”

According to the DNR, alcohol use is a leading factor in boating deaths, and nearly 80% of fatal boating incidents involve drowning. Operation Dry Water began in 2009, and since then, over 4,700 intoxicated or impaired boaters have been taken off of the water nationally.

“We want to make sure that everyone on the water has a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend,” Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR Boating Law Administrator, said. “This means that all operators and passengers should boat sober all season long.”

Holsclaw says that it’s fine for people to enjoy the holiday, and enjoy recreational boating, but it should be done responsibly.

“Drinking comes with boating sometimes, but try to save that until after the day or have a sober driver operate the boat,” Holsclaw said. “Just be smart about it, and we just want to encourage people to have a safe holiday weekend.”

In addition to driving sober, boaters and passengers should wear life jackets, says the DNR. 13 people have died in boating-related incidents, and most of the people who have died were not wearing life jackets, according to the DNR.

“Boating under the influence is a 100% preventable crime,” Lt. Kuhn said. “Whether you’re driving the boat or enjoying it as a passenger, being under the influence can cause slips, falls overboard and other dangerous incidents. Stay safe by boating sober and always wearing a life jacket.”

For those who are unsure of the legal limits for drinking while boating, Holsclaw says to treat boating like driving on the road when it comes to alcohol consumption. The rules on the water, Holsclaw says, are similar to the rules on the road, and intoxicated boat drivers can face fines of nearly $1,000.

Operation Dry Water is a year-round campaign that seeks to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and deaths on the country’s waterways. Its peak enforcement is Independence Day weekend. Boaters can also take a safety education course before getting on the water for more ways to operate safely on Wisconsin’s waterways.

