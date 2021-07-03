Advertisement

HAPPENING NOW: Reported vehicle crash near Cadott

Reported crash near Cadott
Reported crash near Cadott(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: The crash is at the intersection of X and XX. Our photographer at the scene says it looks to be between a car and a pickup. Both vehicles are in the yard of a house.

Vehicle crash near Cadott
Vehicle crash near Cadott(WEAU)

---

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: Our photographer at the scene says County Road X is back open.

---

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -Crews in Chippewa County are on the scene of a reported vehicle crash possibly involving a structure.

WEAU’s photographer at the scene says County Road X is closed down at HWY 29, just west of Cadott.

A helicopter was seen landing near the scene as a our photographer arrived. It left the scene around 9:20 p.m. Our photographer also saw an ambulance leaving with its lights on when he arrived.

Stay with WEAU 13 New for more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

