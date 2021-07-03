The Irvine park welcome center reopens

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Irvine park welcome center reopened after being closed for over a year and half. The welcome center closed as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic shut most of the country.

While the welcome center was closed, some new upgrades and activities were added.

John Jimenez is the Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. He says one of the new additions is a display of local historical artifacts.

“One great thing is the community donated artifacts dating back 50, 60 years. We have an artifact room in the back, so we can now pull some of those out and put them on display”

The donated items represent Chippewa Falls and Irvine Parks history.

John Faherty is the son of a former Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and he also enjoys the historical displays.

“People care a lot about the history of the community,” Faherty said. “I think it really shows when we all see the artifacts in there and people going around looking and just seeing the history of everything that has to do with the park.”

A “learning pod” is another new addition. It is a corner of the center made to resemble a classroom that will be used for youth programs. Jimenez says the girl scouts have programs coming up this summer at the welcome center, as well as the Chippewa Falls public library and a local bee keeper.

“A local bee keeper is coming in to talk about how bees communicate, talk about geometry and bees and a honey tasting demo.” Jimenez said.

Inside the welcome center is also a window looking in the lemur exhibit that is a part of the zoo.

“I think it’s fun,” Jimenez said. “We set up a selfie spot to go and take a picture with the lemur and us #welcomecenter2021.”

Concessions is now available at the welcome center as well. Olson’s ice cream and other treats are available for purchase.

Faherty says he is happy to see so many people enjoying the sweet treats and all that the welcome center and Irvine park have to offer.

“It’s nice to come up here and see all the people that use this wonderful park and we’re so fortunate to have this in our community,” Faherty said.

The welcome center will be open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor day.

