Advertisement

The Irvine park welcome center reopens

The welcome center at Irvine park reopened with new additions.
The welcome center at Irvine park reopened with new additions.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Irvine park welcome center reopened after being closed for over a year and half. The welcome center closed as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic shut most of the country.

While the welcome center was closed, some new upgrades and activities were added.

John Jimenez is the Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. He says one of the new additions is a display of local historical artifacts.

“One great thing is the community donated artifacts dating back 50, 60 years. We have an artifact room in the back, so we can now pull some of those out and put them on display”

The donated items represent Chippewa Falls and Irvine Parks history.

John Faherty is the son of a former Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry and he also enjoys the historical displays.

“People care a lot about the history of the community,” Faherty said. “I think it really shows when we all see the artifacts in there and people going around looking and just seeing the history of everything that has to do with the park.”

A “learning pod” is another new addition. It is a corner of the center made to resemble a classroom that will be used for youth programs. Jimenez says the girl scouts have programs coming up this summer at the welcome center, as well as the Chippewa Falls public library and a local bee keeper.

“A local bee keeper is coming in to talk about how bees communicate, talk about geometry and bees and a honey tasting demo.” Jimenez said.

Inside the welcome center is also a window looking in the lemur exhibit that is a part of the zoo.

“I think it’s fun,” Jimenez said. “We set up a selfie spot to go and take a picture with the lemur and us #welcomecenter2021.”

Concessions is now available at the welcome center as well. Olson’s ice cream and other treats are available for purchase.

Faherty says he is happy to see so many people enjoying the sweet treats and all that the welcome center and Irvine park have to offer.

“It’s nice to come up here and see all the people that use this wonderful park and we’re so fortunate to have this in our community,” Faherty said.

The welcome center will be open Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Labor day.

For additional resources on Irvine Park, click here.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported crash near Cadott
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Cadott
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure
Accident
16-year-old hurt in rollover crash
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.

Latest News

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources (Wisconsin DNR) is stepping up enforcement of boater...
DNR steps up enforcement of intoxicated boater laws for 4th of July weekend
Sen. Johnson writes letter to COVID-19 vaccine makers regarding adverse affects
President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White...
Cherries, infrastructure on Biden’s plate in Michigan
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the...
Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out by Bucks for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6