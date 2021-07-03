Advertisement

Sen. Johnson writes letter to COVID-19 vaccine makers regarding adverse affects

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. Wis. (WBAY) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) says the vaccine for the novel coronavirus - which causes COVID-19 - is causing adverse reactions in some people.

Senator Johnson sent a letter to the CEO’s of Pfizer and Moderna seeking answers about the COVID-19 vaccines, including stories from five people who claim they had a negative reaction to those vaccines.

This comes after a news conference Johnson held Monday with the affected individuals. CLICK HERE for that related story.

“Just because a vaccine is generally safe, does not mean it is 100 percent safe,” reads part of the letter.

It goes on to say “The small percentage of people experiencing serious adverse events deserve to be taken seriously and their health issues thoroughly researched and addressed.”

University of Wisconsin medical experts say it is possible those issued were caused by the vaccine, but Dr. Jeff Pothof of UW Health says it’s important to weight the risks.

Pothof says so far, the research has found out of every million people who get the vaccine, there’s up to 20 who will have a serious reaction.

In addition, he says out of every one million people who get sick with COVID-19, about 18,000 people die.

“No vaccine is risk-free, but the risk of a handful to 20 per million serious adverse events to 18,000 per million. That’s why you hear us say these vaccines are very safe, that risk is tiny,” said Dr. Pothof.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says since March 1, 95% of COVID-19 deaths within the state were people who were not fully vaccinated.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) has not yet commented on Johnson’s letter, but has been encouraging people to get vaccinated, and has also been working to help Wisconsin citizens to overcome public skepticism.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter to Pfizer.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter to Moderna.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported crash near Cadott
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Cadott
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure
Accident
16-year-old hurt in rollover crash
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble
A 54-year-old man from the Town of Lafayette is dead after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal motorcycle crash in Chippewa Co.

Latest News

The delta variant of COVID-19, which devastated India, has been detected in all 50 states and...
COVID: Protecting kids under 12 as delta variant spreads
HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital
Inpatient rehab hospital coming to HSHS Sacred Heart in Eau Claire
Scientists are sequencing coronavirus samples to learn more about its evolution.
Researchers rely on genomic surveillance to understand variants
Coronavirus activity is low in 17 counties, up from 11 last week.
DHS: High levels of COVID-19 activity down to four counties, including Dunn, Rusk