Wis. Lt. Governor criticizes Olympic team suspension of US sprinter for positive drug test

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes is criticizing the disqualification of Sha’Carri Richardson Friday to run in the Olympic 100-meter race due to her positive drug test result for marijuana.

Barnes tweeted on Friday saying “Let her run! Let her soar.”

Richardson, who won the 100 at Olympic trials in 10.86 seconds on June 19, spoke of her ban Friday on the “Today” show. She tested positive at the Olympic trials and so her result is erased. Fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini is expected to get Richardson’s spot in the 100.

Booooooooooo! According to refer mania, weed is supposed to make you lazy anyway, I thought.



Let her run! Let her soar. https://t.co/RcDYKslH7e — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) July 2, 2021

Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27, which would be in time to run in the women’s relays. USA Track and Field has not disclosed plans for the relay.

The 21-year-old sprinter was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of the Olympic track meet. On Thursday, as reports swirled about her possible marijuana use, Richardson put out a tweet that said, simply: “I am human.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II also criticized the call, describing it as “trash.”

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.