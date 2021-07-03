Wisconsinites hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After more than a year of distancing and COVID-19 limitations, people are eager for travel.

“It has been nice to get back out and see other people, move around and do stuff,” said Chris Kowalski of Eau Claire as he packed up his family for a camping trip.

AAA estimates more than 47 million Americans will travel this Fourth of July Weekend. Compared to 2020, that’s 40% more people on the nation’s roads and in the skies.

Gas prices hovering around $3 per gallon were not putting a halt to travelers’ plans. Friday afternoon, streets in Eau Claire were busy with travelers preparing for a road trip, many cars hauling bikes, boats and campers.

“It’s been crazy already,” said Aaron Klopp of Strum as he headed to visit family. “It is a good thing that people are back out doing things.”

In the Badger State, Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are preparing for a busy weekend on the road.

“Buckle up, watch your speed, eliminate all distractions and make sure you are being extra alert on the roadways,” said Trooper Joe Redman.

Trooper Redman says those who haven’t traveled in awhile should make sure their cars are ready.

“Check your coolant, check all your fluids, make sure your spare is filled up. Those are things that people may not have checked in a while but will help you get to point a or point b safely,” he said.

Alcohol is also a concern for the holiday weekend.

“If you are planning on drinking over this holiday it is important to find a sober driver or stay where you will be that night. It is never a good idea to drive, even if you are not over the legal limit you can still be arrested for OWI,” said Trooper Redman.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, it is expected to be busiest on the roads as people make their ways home after Sunday. Anyone traveling on the roads this weekend is asked to use extra caution.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.