Anderson, Pirates win 2-0 to stop Brewers’ 11-game run

Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Perez (5) reaches first safely as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Perez (5) reaches first safely as Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura cannot handle an errant toss by pitcher Freddy Peralta during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tyler Anderson pitched seven sparkling innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended Milwaukee’s 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory over the Brewers.

Kevin Newman homered and Wilmer Difo had an RBI double as the Pirates stopped a six-game slide.

Milwaukee managed just three hits off Anderson, who broke a personal five-game skid.

The left-hander struck out six and walked two while throwing 93 pitches.

Milwaukee’s winning streak was the second-longest in franchise history.

The Brewers won their first 13 games in 1987.

David Bednar and Richard Rodriguez finished the four-hitter with one inning apiece.

Rodriguez earned his 11th save in 13 opportunities by completing the Pirates’ third shutout of the season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

