Independence day celebrations in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Throughout Eau Claire, you could see people enjoying the nice weather and 4th of July activities. In Phoenix Park, tubers were scattered down the Chippewa River getting their float on. There were parents and their kids cooling off at the splash pad, laughing and enjoying the day.

A few miles way, Carson Park saw picnics, train rides on the Chippewa Valley railroad and a little tailgating for the Eau Claire Express baseball game.

John Mcintyre played a round golf in the morning before heading to Carson Park with his family.

“We thought we’d come to the Eau Claire Express game tonight, sit in the fan deck and have some great food,” Mcintyre said.

This years 4th of July was a little more special for Mcintyre. His granddaughter came to visit for the summer all the way from Hawaii.

“My granddaughter is spending a couple of months here this summer visiting four sets of grandparents,” Mcintyre said.

For Jackie Ganser, she spent her holiday with friends tailgating the express game. After not being able to gather in large groups for so long because COVID-19, Ganser says she is happy to be able to do it for independence day.

“Being able to come and participate in local events and hang out with friends without having to wear a mask feels great,” Ganser said.

Many were looking forward to ending their night watching the fireworks.

“Watching a great baseball game and hopefully catching the fireworks,” Mcintyre said.

