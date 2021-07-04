Local country artist to hold concert in backyard Monday

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire County backyard is being transformed into a 400-plus seat music venue.

EllieMay Kay and her husband Steve Kassa are hosting a concert in their backyard Monday called Nashville North “Picking it Country.” It will feature country music singer Jamie O’Neal.

“First of all, me and my band EllieMay and the Drysdales will be hitting the stage at 6 o’clock. And then, at 7-ish, Jamie O’Neal will be hitting the stage and going until 8:30,” Kay said.

“It’s just a relaxed venue of neighbors, friends,” Kassa said. “People buy tickets and it’s just a good time. Bring your own lawn chair, bring your own beverage and get a nice seat and relax for a couple hours and enjoy some good country music.”

He said there will also be food trucks their selling pizza and barbecue.

Kay and Kassa started holding concerts last year in their backyard featuring Kay’s band as the main act. They say the idea was born out of the pandemic.

“During COVID people were just really getting depressed and needed more music and so did we,” Kay said. “So we decided, lets do something in our yard. Lets offer a free concert for people just to get out of the house and bring their kids over and just relax in the backyard and breathe.”

The shows were a hit, drawing hundreds to their yard.

“It’s a really good feeling to see people be part of something, you know, especially since everybody was so separated over such a long period of time. You know, with all that was going on in the world with everything, there was so much separation, so it was kind of cool. People just came out and hung out and it was just a good feeling to spread good,” Kassa said.

“You can’t really express how you feel except blessed that we’re able to use our music to bless others,” Kay said.

Tickets for the concert start at $15. People can buy them on site or online.

Their backyard is located at the corner of County Highway Q and North130th Avenue near Fall Creek. People can start arriving at 5 p.m.

Kay and Kassa are hosting two concerts later this year. One features Billy Dean on Aug. 2. The other features Conway Twitty’s son Michael on Sept. 27. He’ll be performing a tribute to his father.

