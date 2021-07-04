Advertisement

Officials search for overboard boater after collision

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk Co. officials are searching for a boater who went overboard Saturday afternoon after a two-boat collision in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Riverside Resort in Spring Green.

The Sauk Co. Dive Team and Spring Green Fire Dept. have not yet recovered the 22-year-old man, who is from the Village of Arena, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The dive team suspended their searches Sunday afternoon and will be sending a cadaver dog to the Wisconsin River to further the investigation.

The department added that there were no other injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

