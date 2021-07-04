Officials search for overboard boater after collision

SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk Co. officials are searching for a boater who went overboard Saturday afternoon after a two-boat collision in the Wisconsin River near the Wisconsin Riverside Resort in Spring Green.

The Sauk Co. Dive Team and Spring Green Fire Dept. have not yet recovered the 22-year-old man, who is from the Village of Arena, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The dive team suspended their searches Sunday afternoon and will be sending a cadaver dog to the Wisconsin River to further the investigation.

The department added that there were no other injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.