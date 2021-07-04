Advertisement

One person killed, another hurt in Wood County UTV crash

(KCRG)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and another person is hurt following a UTV crash in Wood County.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 4. It happened in the Town of Saratoga on Ranger Road, near the intersection of Squirrel Trail.

The sheriff’s department says an initial investigation indicates the UTV was going west on Ranger Road when the driver lost control, and the UTV rolled into the ditch near Squirrel Trail.

A passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids, died at the scene.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Wisconsin Rapids, was hurt and taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says he’s currently in stable condition.

The names of those involved will be released Monday morning.

