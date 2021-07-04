‘Tea Lady’ on mission to save Madison tea room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For over 20 years, Marsha and Patrick Flannery have owned Legacy House Imports as a gift shop and Victorian-style tea room.

“We’re ready to retire,” said Marsha Flannery. “We’re getting up there.”

Self-proclaimed ‘Tea Lady’ Erika Jarden has served tea out of a traveling cart at a variety of special events and conventions around the Midwest.

She’s working to raise $25,000 to take over the business from the couple and continue to run the business as a tea room.

“If we lost Legacy House, we would lose a big part of Madison’s history,” said Jarden. “This is important to save.”

Flannery hopes Jarden can come up with the funding to buy the business.

“Our customers are really worried about that,” said Flannery. “They want it to continue as it has been for 21 years.”

Jarden knows taking on a venture like this after a pandemic will be a challenge.

“I know that there are no guarantees,” said Jarden. “Being willing to take the leap and have faith that the net will appear is incredibly important.”

TEA TRADITION: ☕️ As many businesses are recovering from the pandemic, one entrepreneur is determined to save the Legacy House tea room. Catch the Tea Lady’s story Monday night on NBC15. Posted by Gabriella Rusk NBC15 on Friday, July 2, 2021

She’s determined to carry on the tea tradition at Legacy House.

“I want to do this because this place is too important to have it get turned into a condo plex and a strip mall,” said Jarden. “I’m determined.”

Since Jarden began crowd-sourcing funds, she’s been overwhelmed by the early support.

“It’s amazing,” she added. “It shows me that people really want to have a place like this.”

As soon as she raises the money, Jarden says she plans to buy the business and get to work.

“Whenever I can get it all pulled together. That’s when I go,” she said.

To view her GoFundMe campaign, click HERE.

