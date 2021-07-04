Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in I-94 crash near Warrens

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people suffer life-threatening injuries following a crash on I-94 in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 at mile marker 135, near Warrens.

The WSP Tomah Post says an SUV was going west on I-94 when the driver lost control, went in the median, and rolled several times. The vehicle came to rest on its roof in the eastbound lanes.

The driver and a passenger in the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver is 69-year-old man from Lake Delton. The passenger is a 55-year-old woman from Baraboo. Both were taken to area hospitals.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.