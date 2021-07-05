Advertisement

25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July

(Source: WMBF News)
(Source: WMBF News)((Source: WMBF News))
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 25-year-old man from Superior was killed in a crash on Sunday according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on County Highway B at County Highway E in Douglas County near Lake Nebagamon. Troopers say the driver was heading west, lost control and turned over into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The driver’s name is withheld pending notification of the family.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported crash near Cadott
Crews respond to two-vehicle crash near Cadott
EllieMay Kay and her husband Steve Kassa are hosting a concert in their backyard Monday called...
Local country artist to hold concert in backyard Monday
The City of Eau Claire is ringing in the holiday with a fireworks show on Sunday.
Know before you go: Eau Claire’s 4th of July fireworks show
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health Dept. warns of potential COVID-19 exposure
After hitting records, lumber prices across the country are beginning to fall.
US lumber prices begin to tumble

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (7/4/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (7/4/21)
Grady Frederick hits a home run at Carson Park
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 4th
4th Of July Celebrations
4th Of July Celebrations (7/4/21)