25-year-old man killed in crash on Fourth of July

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 25-year-old man from Superior was killed in a crash on Sunday according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on County Highway B at County Highway E in Douglas County near Lake Nebagamon. Troopers say the driver was heading west, lost control and turned over into the ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.

The driver’s name is withheld pending notification of the family.

