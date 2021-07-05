COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to pandemic-low statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 have reached a pandemic low.

Statewide, 79 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 24 currently in ICU. That’s the lowest number for either figure since the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services began reporting the totals in 2020.

The number of adults in Wisconsin fully-vaccinated is 58.3%.

COVID-19 VACCINES

50.5% of Wisconsinites (2,939,133) received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 47.6% of the population getting fully vaccinated (2,771,680 people). Not counting children, 58.3% of Wisconsin’s adult population is fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have seen over half of their residents receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Eau Claire County has now distributed 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The DHS says tests are identifying 75 new coronavirus cases per day, based on the rolling 7-day average.

One COVID-19 death was reported to the state since Friday, which happened within the past 30 days. The death toll is 7,323, or 1.19% of all known coronavirus cases. Counting only deaths that happened recently, the DHS says Wisconsin’s 7-day average is still just 1 death per day.

The delta variant of the COVID-19 virus remains a concern. From April until late June, random genetic testing found the delta variant in 36 samples. Last past week, it found 35 more. This variant, which was first detected in India, is more contagious and linked to more serious illnesses compared to the original virus.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services reports the spread of the coronavirus is high in four counties, down from seven the week before: Dunn, Kenosha, Langlade and Rusk.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports after taking hospital discharges and deaths into account, there are currently 79 patients hospitalized for the disease, which is caused by the novel coronavirus. Out of those, there are 24 people in the ICU for the disease, which is also the lowest number our records show for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Those numbers are down from Friday’s report of 85 total COVID-19 patients in the state, with 26 of those being in the ICU.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

