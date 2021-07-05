Advertisement

Eagles released into wild after suspected raccoon attack

FILE - In this Jan 11, 2009 file picture, a bald eagle flies over the Des Moines River near...
FILE - In this Jan 11, 2009 file picture, a bald eagle flies over the Des Moines River near Pella, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GLEN, Minn. (AP) - A family of three bald eagles that were rescued and treated for injuries in what appeared to be an attack by another animal have been released into the wild in eastern Minnesota.

Lt. Robert Gorecki, a conservation officer with the state Department of Natural Resources, released the birds in the town of Glen, with help from members of the family who found the injured eagles on June 21 at their Clear Lake cabin.

The Star Tribune reports that Leslie and Ryan Donohue’s four children, ranging in age from 4 to 12, spotted the two adult eagles on the ground. They were adults, unable to fly, suffering from wounds that Gorecki speculated may have been inflicted by a raccoon.

