Elliott wins at Road America to start new Hendrick streak

Chase Elliott (9) celebrates his victory in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021,...
Chase Elliott (9) celebrates his victory in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. (AP) - Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America on Sunday to continue his uncanny success on road courses and wrap up a playoff spot.

Kyle Busch took a brief lead on a restart on the 46th of 62 laps, but Elliott caught up to him at Turn 11 and had passed him by Turn 12.

Elliott stayed in front the rest of the way for his second road-course victory of the year and seventh overall. He won by 5.705 seconds over Christopher Bell. Busch was third. Elliott gave Hendrick Motorsports its seventh victory in its last eight Cup races.

