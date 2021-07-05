Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family of six has their dog to thank for ensuring they got to safety during an overnight fire. The family pet reportedly kept barking early Sunday morning until everyone was warned their Madison home was on fire and they all could escape to safety.

The Independence Day blaze, which happened in the 4700 block of Star Spangled Trail, is being blamed on fireworks that were not properly discarded. Investigators estimate the fire caused approximately $100,000 in damage and displaced the six people, including four children, who lived in the house.

According to the Madison Fire Dept., the residents recounted that around 1:30 a.m. their dog would not stop barking and they went to check on the family pet, they saw flames coming from the front bedroom windows. The children, the two adults who live there, and the dog all raced out the back of the home, through the patio door to safety.

Firefighters arriving on scene approximately five minutes after the first 911 call could see heavy smoke and flames as they pulled up, MFD reported. Firefighters immediately attacked the fire from the outside of the home and, after getting it contained, moved on to checking the interior of the home to ensure the flames had not crept into any other areas of the structure, such as the attic.

The American Red Cross responded as well to offer assistance to displaced family.

MFD spoke to NBC15 about the importance of properly disposing of fireworks once people are done using them.

“If it’s something that you’re lighting on the ground, it should be on concrete so it doesn’t catch any grass on fire or anything else, and then once the firework is done, you just got to douse it with water,” said assistant chief of medical affairs Che Stedman. Stedman added for things like sparklers, keep a bucket nearby to douse those.

Stedman also reminded residents many fireworks that can be bought in stores are not legal to use inside the city. He said MFD sees a lot of illegal firework usage during the holidays.

“If it flies up in the sky or shoots out of your hand or anything like that, it’s probably illegal without a permit, so the things that are legal are the more simple sparklers, caps, poppers, the snakes, things that don’t fly up, things that don’t move, things that don’t have a lot of incendiary nature to them,” Stedman explained.

MFD reported they see routine small fires due to fireworks as well as the occasional injury. Stedman said to stay safe, it’s best not to drink and set off fireworks, and he reminded families to keep an eye on kids and pets when around sparklers.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.