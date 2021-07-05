Advertisement

Fireworks blamed for house fire that displaced 7

Green Bay home damaged in fire sparked by fireworks. July 5, 2021
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fireworks sparked a house fire in Green Bay Sunday night.

At 9:50 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to 200 Hazel Street. Firefighters found “heavy exterior fire conditions” in the rear of the home and extending into the residence.

All residents escaped the fire without harm. Seven people and four pets were displaced.

It took about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the fire under control. They remained on scene for an hour for overhaul and ventilation.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause to be improper disposal of fireworks.

No one was hurt.

The estimated cost of damage is $70,000, according to the department.

The American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

Improper disposal of fireworks was also blamed for a garage fire on Smith Street.

